Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$56.33

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32. In related news, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.15 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.02.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

