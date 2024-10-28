Analysts Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target at $37.38

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,068.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,068.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 871,477 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Klaviyo by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of -27.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

