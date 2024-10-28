Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $50.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
