Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $50.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

