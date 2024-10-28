Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.35.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

FRU stock opened at C$13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

