Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

