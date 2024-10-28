Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $12.13

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
PERI stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $379.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
