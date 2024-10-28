Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $42.18

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,274,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EQT by 563.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EQT by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

