Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Several other research firms have also commented on BKNG. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,058.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,851.08. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,395.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

