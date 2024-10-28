CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CRA International Trading Up 0.3 %

CRAI stock opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $198.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.42.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,331.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $26,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

