StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.68 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,239,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,558.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,125 shares of company stock worth $13,022,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

