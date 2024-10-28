Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

