Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PKE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $284.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

