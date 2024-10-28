Axos Financial (AX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

