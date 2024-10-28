Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.82-0.88 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

