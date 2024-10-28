Wingstop (WING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wingstop stock opened at $360.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.46 and its 200-day moving average is $388.92. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

