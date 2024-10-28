IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
