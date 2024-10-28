Viper Energy (VNOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viper Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

