Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

