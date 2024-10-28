Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

