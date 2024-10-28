Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $166.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

