FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FMC Stock Performance
Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
