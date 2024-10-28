FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

