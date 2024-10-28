Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY24 guidance at $1.29-1.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.290-1.320 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UE opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

