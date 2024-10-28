Cott (TSE:PRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Cott (TSE:PRM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cott from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cott Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PRM opened at C$13.77 on Thursday. Cott has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$14.97.

Cott (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.00 million.

Cott Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

About Cott

