Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Down 62.7% in October

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

AENT stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 0.56.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

