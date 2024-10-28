National Bankshares Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$4.15

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

