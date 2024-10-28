Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.31.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$33.61 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

