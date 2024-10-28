Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Declines By 54.5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Advantage Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADVWW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
