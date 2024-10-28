National Bankshares Increases NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$13.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.38.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

