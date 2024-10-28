National Bankshares Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$27.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

TSE:SIS opened at C$22.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$23.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042. 17.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

