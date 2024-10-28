Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Color Star Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

