Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Color Star Technology Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Color Star Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.