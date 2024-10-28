Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,541.67.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$4,281.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4,330.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4,048.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,665.01 and a 1-year high of C$4,476.50.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.381 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

