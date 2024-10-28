Amber Rudd Purchases 1,635 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,994.70 ($2,589.85).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,668 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,984.92 ($2,577.15).

On Tuesday, August 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,561 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,982.47 ($2,573.97).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 122.72 ($1.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 560.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113.90 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.15 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.22).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

