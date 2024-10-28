Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £272,415.96 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($353,695.09).

Barclays Stock Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 242.17 ($3.14) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 251.30 ($3.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.81. The company has a market capitalization of £35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.58).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

