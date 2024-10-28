Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £272,415.96 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($353,695.09).
Barclays Stock Performance
LON BARC opened at GBX 242.17 ($3.14) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 251.30 ($3.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.81. The company has a market capitalization of £35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Barclays Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
