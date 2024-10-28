Insider Selling: NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Insider Sells £21,687.20 in Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Garry Watts sold 27,109 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £21,687.20 ($28,157.88).
NIOX Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:NIOX opened at GBX 62 ($0.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.96 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NIOX Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.20 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.04).
About NIOX Group
