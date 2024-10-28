Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TopBuild Q3 Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2024 earnings at $20.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.47 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $367.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.69. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

