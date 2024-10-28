Insider Selling: Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Nicholls sold 10,000 shares of Colefax Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.13), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,272.40).

Shares of CFX stock opened at GBX 830.70 ($10.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.97. Colefax Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 644 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 917 ($11.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.17 million, a PE ratio of 920.45 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Colefax Group’s payout ratio is 681.82%.

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

