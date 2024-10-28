Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £10,250 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,250 ($13,308.23).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin bought 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,833 ($29,645.55).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin bought 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($29,002.86).

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,150 ($14,476.76).

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,763.96).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 199.70 ($2.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.71 million, a PE ratio of -411.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.54).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

