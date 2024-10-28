DA Davidson Has Negative Estimate for IBP Q3 Earnings

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ FY2024 earnings at $10.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%.

Several other analysts have also commented on IBP. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $230.44 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

