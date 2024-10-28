Q3 Earnings Forecast for Bit Digital Issued By B. Riley

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Bit Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.