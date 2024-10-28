Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.44 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.