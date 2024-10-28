Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources stock opened at C$65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.64. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$47.47 and a 12-month high of C$74.37.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.