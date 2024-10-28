Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.
Teck Resources Price Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
