Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.