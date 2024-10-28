Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$65.80 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.64. The stock has a market cap of C$33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.