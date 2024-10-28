ATB Capital Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$260.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$205.10.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$244.45 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$253.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$247.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$239.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total value of C$401,925.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. Insiders sold a total of 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.