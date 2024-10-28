Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.14. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

