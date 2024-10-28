Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Q3 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.70. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

