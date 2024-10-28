Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Q3 Earnings

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.10.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at C$92.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

