Cormark Forecasts Aya Gold & Silver’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$18.28 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 203.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

