Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $3.01 on Monday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
