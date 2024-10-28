WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$258.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$248.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$235.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$221.34. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$253.45. The stock has a market cap of C$30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.