Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Q3 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.44.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.2 %

CPX stock opened at C$50.63 on Monday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

