Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Q3 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPX
Capital Power Stock Up 0.2 %
CPX stock opened at C$50.63 on Monday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.
Capital Power Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.
Insider Activity at Capital Power
In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.